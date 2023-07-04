Fort McAllister celebrates Fourth of July with a 1864 canon demonstration

FORT MCALLISTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Fourth of July celebrations continue across the coastal empire.

Earlier today... our Anna Stansfield was out at Fort McAllister to show us the unique reenactment that makes you feel like you’re in a part of history.

Fort McAllister bringing you right back to 1864 with canon demonstrations all to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

From cannons, to muskets there was a lot to see at Fort McAllister Tuesday.

“We have artillery and musket demonstrations throughout the day as well as some traditional nineteenth century games,” Interpretive Ranger Jamie Niles said.

Jamie Niles, an interpretive ranger at Fort McAllister says the canons are something he looks forward to.

“For me it’s the canon. I love shooting the canon.”

Niles says he thinks Fort Mcallister is one of the best places to host a Fourth of July celebration.

“I think it’s great that we can do something like this on Independence Day because it gives people and idea of the sacrifices that were made to guarantee our independence and our freedom.”

Some visitors say that’s what brought them out here.

“We saw that there were going to be a couple of re-enactments on just the history of the Civil War so that was very exciting and, Fourth of July, what better place to spend it where you can learn about the history of the country,” Visitor Jack Merrill said.

Nile’s says that’s what it’s all about and to make sure everyone can enjoy the day as much as possible a lot of preparation is needed.

“There is a lot of behind the scenes planning. It’s mostly man power. Making sure we have enough people to run the stations, like the canon crew for example.”

That work doesn’t seem to go unnoticed

“It’s a wonderful place to be and great reminder of why we have the Fourth of July and what to celebrate today,” Visitor Amber Merrill said.

Many visitors say they could feel the important history of today all around them.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.