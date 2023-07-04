Sky Cams
National Caesar Salad Day: How to make Hot Summer Caesar Salad

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is the one of the biggest cookout days of the year. If you’re looking for a fresh and healthy meal option to add to your menus, Afternoon Break has got you covered.

On this National Caesar Salad Day, host, Becky Sattero shares her homemade Caesar salad recipe that will hit your taste buds like a firecracker.

Hot Summer Caesar Salad

Dressing

Total Prep Time: 5 Minutes

  • 2-3 teaspoons – minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon - anchovy paste
  • 2 tablespoons - freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon – spicy mustard
  • 1 teaspoon - soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon - white vinegar
  • 1 cup - mayonnaise
  • ½ cup - freshly grated parmesan (non-dairy)
  • ¼ teaspoon - salt
  • ¼ teaspoon - freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, spicy mustard, soy sauce, and vinegar. Add the mayonnaise, parmesan, salt and pepper, and whisk until well combined. Taste and adjust to your liking. The dressing will keep well in the fridge for about a week. *Servings: Makes approximately 1⅓ cups

Salad

*Adjust ingredient quantity based on the size of the salad. you’re preparing.

  • Romaine Lettuce *The crispier the better!
  • Jalapeno *Thinly sliced!
  • Chickpea puffs * A great heart-healthy substitute for croutons.
  • Homemade Dressing
  • Top with thinly cut chives or green onion

*For protein: Add grilled chicken, toasted salmon, or BBQ shrimp!

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all ingredients into a box, mix, serve, and enjoy!

