Jamie’s Independence Day WX Forecast 07-04-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Low to middle 90s this afternoon with some feels like temperatures close to 110° in Hampton and Richmond Hill. Some small storms have developed with some heavy rain and I expect more through sunset at 8:35pm and temperatures if not rain cooled, about 85°.

Tonight: There may be some showers still around during fireworks time, although coverage will not be all that great. But given the proximity of the stalled front to our north, some activity might stick around later into the night.

Wednesday through Friday: Morning lows will be in the mid 70s with afternoon highs around 93 away from the beaches. A series of weak shortwaves will ripple from west to east across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and widespread rainstorms with locally heavy rainfall is expected; 1-2″ of rain could fall within one thunderstorm each day. There is some concern for some microbursts.

A cold front will approach Saturday, currently forecast to stall across upstate SC/GA Sunday. If the front comes closer to us, we’ll continue to have a wet/stormy afternoon forecast, but for now, I’m backing off the rain chances for the weekend at 40%.

MARINE... Southwest winds persist in the coastal waters through tonight with speeds largely in the 10 to 15 knot range. Seas of 3 feet of less. Afternoon storms are to be watched for heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENTS: Moderate Risk through this evening. Wednesday risk is Low.

