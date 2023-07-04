Sky Cams
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro

David Wilson
David Wilson(U.S. Marshal Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a murder charge in New York was arrested Monday in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old David Robert Wilson left New York after a murder warrant was secured by the Queens County, NY District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and the U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest Wilson at a home on Harville Road in Statesboro.

Wilson was taken into custody on Monday, July 3. He awaits extradition back to New York.

