Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a murder charge in New York was arrested Monday in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old David Robert Wilson left New York after a murder warrant was secured by the Queens County, NY District Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and the U.S. Marshals worked together to arrest Wilson at a home on Harville Road in Statesboro.

Wilson was taken into custody on Monday, July 3. He awaits extradition back to New York.

