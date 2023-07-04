One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead following an alligator attack on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Law enforcement responded to Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community for a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course around 9:28 a.m.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive. First responders tried to get to the woman but her body was being guarded by an alligator.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the nearly 10-foot male alligator was eventually removed and was euthanized.

DNR said initial information from the scene was that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked.

A woman who lives just down the street says her two dogs encountered an alligator themselves very recently.

“We were on a golf cart ride the other day with the dogs and not five feet away from us was a huge alligator. You just have to be aware of your surroundings, understand they live here, this is their territory, and respect that fact that you need to stay away,” Michelle Cheadle said.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine the official cause of death.

SCDNR said nearly any body of water in the Lowcountry could have alligators living in it.

This alligator activity chart from SCDNR shows that alligators are ending mating season and are in nesting season.

(SC DNR)

SCDNR has some tips to help keep you safe.

Never feed alligators. It’s illegal and teaches alligators to associate humans with food.

Avoid swimming or playing in areas where alligators are living.

Keep pets out of the water if alligators are present.

And finally, do not approach alligators.

DNR says the best thing to do is simply keep your distance and leave them alone if possible.

