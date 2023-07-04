Plant Riverside hosting Fourth of July celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we gear up to celebrate the nation’s 247th Birthday, many have been bracing the heat all weekend enjoying the fun around the area.

One of the biggest celebrations is on the 4th on Savannah’s River Street.

Before the big day, people from in and out of town are preparing to find the best place to be when the sky lights up.

“Being on the river and getting down from the bluff and getting the nice breeze and seeing South Carolina just right across the way. It’s a great place to meet friends, I’ve got friends from New York, and it’s just a great meeting spot where we can all get together,” Margaret Faenza said.

But, while the sky is still lit by the sun, you’ll be sure to find some entertainment along the river. For example, local band Mili Kiner and the Mini Killers will be performing riverside at noon.

“It’s really exciting to perform for the 4th because not just tourists, but you get the locals out too. And you know it’s just going to be a fun day. Make sure to put your sunscreen and get ready to dance and party,” Mily Kiner said.

Kiner has been living in Savannah for three years, and feels that if you’re here for 4th of July, you picked the right place to stay.

“Savannah is a great town to be and you have people from everywhere coming here to celebrate, and it’s a beautiful spot to be, especially on the river,” Kiner said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.