Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police are looking for the person responsible for a double shooting.

According to Coastal News Service, two men were taken to the hospital after someone shot them early Sunday morning.

It happened near a local nightclub on East Oglethorpe Highway.

Police say the victims are in their 20′s and 30′s.

No word yet on their conditions.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

