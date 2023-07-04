Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville

Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville
Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police are looking for the person responsible for a double shooting.

According to Coastal News Service, two men were taken to the hospital after someone shot them early Sunday morning.

It happened near a local nightclub on East Oglethorpe Highway.

Police say the victims are in their 20′s and 30′s.

No word yet on their conditions.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash
Police investigating shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car

Latest News

Plant river Side
Plant Riverside hosting Fourth of July celebration
Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville
Police investigating double shooting in Hinesville
Chase Craft
Police looking for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tattnall Co.
Tybee business owner wonders if discussion of extra crowds caused people not to visit
Tybee business owner wonders if discussion of extra crowds caused people not to visit