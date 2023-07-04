Police looking for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tattnall Co.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The police is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Chase Craft, age 20, in connection to a shooting death in Tattnall County.

The GBI has charged Craft with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville, Georgia in reference to a shooting June 29, 2023, around 8:00 p.m.

Once on scene, the victim was identified as Travis Ron Arnold, age 35. Police say Craft and Arnold got into a fight. Craft shot Arnold and left the scene, according to police.

Arnold died at the scene.

Anyone with information about Craft’s location is encouraged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

