Savannah native Tyrone Brown inducted into Hall of Fame

By Dawn Baker
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From Alfred Eli Beach High School star basketball player to Harlem Globetrotter, Savannah native Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown has reached yet another career milestone.

The American Basketball Hall of Fame recently inducted the dribbling wiz its Hall of Fame.

Brown was honored alongside some of the greatest men and women legends in basketball including, ESPN Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas and many others.

Brown said in a statement, “I am honored, thankful and humbled by this recognition and dedicate it to the children I’ve entertained and talked to at schools across the country about the importance of reading, goal setting and hard work.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

