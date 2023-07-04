Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal “alligator incident” on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, and Spanish Wells security personnel responded to Brams Point Road in the Spanish Wells community for a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course around 9:28 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a 69-year-old resident of the community was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

Rescue efforts were made when an alligator appeared, and was guarding the woman’s body, interrupting emergency efforts.

Police say the gator was safely removed from the area and the woman’s body was recovered.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy on the woman.

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack happened. The sheriff’s office said It is not clear at this point where she was taken into the water.

This would be the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County in less than a year. In 2022, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
Identities released of 3 killed in Claxton plane crash
Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from car
Candler Co. deputy pulls driver from burning car

Latest News

One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
One dead after possible alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
A family is without a home and several of their animals are dead after a house fire in Burton,...
Several animals die in house fire on Trask Parkway
David Wilson
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah