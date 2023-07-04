Statesboro native shares his physical challenges on podcast to help others

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A young man from Statesboro is using his physical challenges to help others.

AJ Scott may have thought his podcast would focus on disabilities but it seems to equally highlight his abilities.

He records in his bedroom with his parents’ help.

As a lifelong pro wrestling fan, he thought about starting a podcast for other fans. But in May he decided to go a different route.

He was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child. He’s focused his podcast on his experiences, from wheelchairs and medical equipment to his service dog Ariah.

He hopes his experiences and tips help others facing similar physical challenges.

“I’m not trying to be all “whoa is me”. I try to put a comedic spin on maybe some situations that aren’t always the most fun,” A.J. Scott, Podcaster said.

He’s recorded eight episodes and offers them on iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

