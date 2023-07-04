Trask Parkway closed at Parris Island Gateway due to house fire that killed several animals

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A family is without a home and several of their animals are dead after a house fire in Burton, according to the Burton Fire District.

Burton Fire District, with the help of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, Parris Island and MCAS Fire Departments, Beaufort County EMS and Sherriff’s Office, responded to the fully engulfed home.

It happened just past 10:30 p.m. Monday night at a home on Trask Parkway.

Beaufort County dispatch received several 911 calls about the fire, with callers saying they could hear both people and animals screaming inside the home.

Due to a faulty fire hydrant, firefighters had to utilize a fire hydrant across Trask Parkway shutting the Parkway down.

Firefighters quickly got the flames under control and were able to rescue several animals, although some were killed in the fire.

Crews say several searches of the home were made and no human remains could be found.

The resident was not home at the time and crews say they only stay at the home periodically. The resident told Burton Fire no one should have been in the home.

Crews believe the reports of people screaming from inside the home was actually coming from a pig in a nearby pen who was uninjured.

Firefighters will search the remains of the home once more Tuesday morning when there is more light.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Burton fire investigators and the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

Trask Parkway remains closed by the Parris Island Gateway intersection until fire crews completely extinguish the smoldering embers and remaining fire in the basement area.

