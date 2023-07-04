Travelers in Georgia seeing less traffic than expected on the 4th of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is typically a big travel day with people trying to get to barbecues and fireworks.

Many people stopped by at the Georgia Visitors Information Center Tuesday either on their way to or their way from some Fourth of July festivities.

According to AAA, over 43 million people were expected to hit the road this Independence Day. A number that is up about 2.5% from last year.

A number that’s looking a little lower for travelers this year is gas prices.

According to AAA, drivers in the state of Georgia can expect to pay an average of about $3.20 per gallon at the pump.

Last year, those prices were more than a dollar more at about $4.30 per gallon.

Although there was a large number of drivers expected to hit the road Tuesday, the travelers said they didn’t have any problems.

“Today’s been really easy. Very light day. We kind of budgeted for it and we bet on it because people barbecuing and stuff, spending time with family and we got to drive. Yeah, we definitely chose today to drive because we figured everybody’s going before and after,” said Inga and Daniel Roadman.

If you’re planning to hit the road Wednesday, INRIX, a transportation data provider, says the worst times for traffic will be between 3 to 6 p.m.

