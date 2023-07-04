Sky Cams
Veterans in Statesboro read the Declaration of Independence for the 4th of July

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Local veterans say they organize an event every year to help people remember those who helped establish freedom and independence in our nation.

A small but dedicated group gathered at in downtown Statesboro on July 4th for the fourth time.

“First year we did this, it was six of us around the flagpole over at the courthouse. The last three years, we’ve been here,” said veteran Deen Rakoskie.

They read aloud the Declaration of Independence and reflect on the founding of our country. They’re also grateful to have local scouts here to take part..and learn.

“It’s so important. This is the greatest nation in the world. We want every young person to know that this is why we serve...Marines, Navy, Army, Air Force,” said veteran Larry Shanteen.

They say things like the pledge of allegiance often memorized and repeated without realizing the meaning. To them, this is more important than holiday cookouts and fireworks.

“It’s extremely important. Those other events would be meaningless if the freedom didn’t exist.”

They hope attendance continues to grow year after year.

VFW Post 10825, American Legion Post 90 and Scout Troop 935 teamed up for the program.

