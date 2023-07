SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been shot on Fellwood Drive in Savannah.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are on scene in the 1400 block of Fellwood Drive. Police say that’s were they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Savannah Police is investigating.

