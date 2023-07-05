3 people arrested after June homicide at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- The Chatham County Police Department has arrested and charged three suspects in connection with a June homicide at Westlake Apartments.

According to police, officers served warrants on 24-year-old Shaddrick Marquis Lacount, 23-year-old Dwayne Singleton Jr., and 21-year-old Montrez Hopson July 5.

All three people are charged with murder, and all three are currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Detectives say even though three suspects are behind bars, they still need help from the public as they work to gather more evidence in this investigation. The Chatham County Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to reach out to detectives, and reminds everyone that all tipsters can stay anonymous. There are several ways that people with information can send tips to detectives without having to give their name. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Chatham County Police are investigating an early morning homicide.

“I don’t feel safe anymore”

Neighbors of the Westlake Apartment, near Liberty Parkway are stunned after yet another shooting at the complex.

The Chatham County Police Department responded to a call at Westlake Apartments around 6 a.m. where they found 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr. shot and killed.

This follows a shooting on May 21 that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Tearira Noble lives in the apartment complex directly beside the Westlake apartments. Noble says that she never thought of the Westlake apartments as anything but a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s quiet, I don’t hear too much, I may hear some radios here and there, people getting out of their cars, but I don’t hear too much of anything.”

The apartment complex is only steps away from the Westlake neighborhood park where Noble says she sees kids pretty frequently

“I mean I see kids walking through in packs and everything and loading up on the school bus, so it’s very worrisome. To hear gunshots and everything.”

A violent start to the weekend that’s leaving neighbors on high alert.

Police have not made an arrest in the Westlake Apartment shooting.

The Chatham County Police have asked the public if they know anything to contact law enforcement at the number on your screen.

Anonymous tips can also be made on the Chatham County Police Department App.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717.

