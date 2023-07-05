Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.(International Game Fish Association)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINT ROCK, Texas (Gray News) - An angler in Texas has set a new world record thanks to her latest catch.

According to the International Game Fish Association, Lea Anne Powell became a world record holder after reeling in a huge largemouth bass out of O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas.

The association verified Powell’s catch as a 12-pound largemouth bass, setting the record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in her line class.

Powell was fishing with Capt. Dalton Smith when the record fish was caught.

According to the association, Powell’s fish tops the previous record by nearly 3 pounds.

Officials said the lake is known for producing bass exceeding the coveted 10-pound mark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
David Wilson
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say

Latest News

Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
Chase Craft
Police looking for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tattnall Co.