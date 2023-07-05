Candler Co. deputies conduct active shooter training

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies in one community want to be ready if they must ever deal with a shooting in a public place.

In addition to learning all the “ins and outs” inside their local schools, deputies must also get over the mindset that “it could never happen here”.

Candler County deputies raced down the hall to search for a fictitious shooter inside their elementary school. The practiced different drills through nearly every wing and classroom.

“It’s essential. This school is approximately 250,000 square feet. I’ve said this over and over, we’ve got more doors here than we have deputies,” said Dep. Stanley Slater with Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They went over what to do and not do with casualties. They also went over how to get the building safe so EMS can help people who’ve been injured.

“Today is an excellent opportunity to have real training in our facilities to plan for the worst,” said Sheriff John Miles.

He says they’ve even tailored the training for the shifts certain deputies work and who they would likely be working with if the worst ever did happen.

