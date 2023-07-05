Sky Cams
Elite Ink Studio tattoo and piercing shop holding charity fund drive Thursday

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Elite Ink Studio tattoo and piercing shop will be conducting a charity fund drive towards the Prevention & Awareness of Veteran Suicide.

WTOC caught up with the owners to find out more about the event and how you can get involved.

This is happening Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at their studio in Port Wentworth and 100% of the proceeds will be going to Objective Zero making mental health resources to veterans more accessible.

