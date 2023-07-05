Gullah Geechee Grand African Children’s Ball this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The best way to get children interested with their culture is to give them their own opportunities to experience it.

That is exactly what the organizers of the Gullah Geechee Grand African Children’s Ball are doing.

Chief Alagba Babatunde Aleyefa Akinsegun and Chef Morolayo Akinrinnola are helping organize Saturday’s free event for young people in downtown Savannah.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.