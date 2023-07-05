Hinesville police searching for suspect in double shooting at nightclub

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for the suspect or suspects in a double shooting over July 4th weekend at a nightclub in Hinesville.

It happened off of East Oglethorpe Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday – police say two men were shot.

According to Hinesville Police, the two men shot Sunday morning had serious injuries, but now they are now stable at the hospital.

Maj. Tracey Howard says the shooting happened after bar closing time at The Big Apple around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“As the patrons were leaving, the two individuals that were shot were leaving the establishment when an individual fired a weapon into the entranceway of The Big Apple,” said Maj. Howard.

Howard says Hinesville Police officers were already nearby the nightclub when the shooting happened, assisting with crowd control…

“Alcohol, you have large groups of people, and you throw in confrontation, and it has a tendency to escalate to violence.”

He says the rush of people leaving the bar made the scene even more dangerous.

“When you have an incident where there’s a large number of people, bullets don’t always hit the intended target, it puts a lot of other people at risk and in harms way, to include our police officers.”

People who live nearby say they want to see an end to the violence.

“Everybody stop shooting at one another. If you pray like you shoot at one another, this world would be a better world, and I know this right now,” said Julie Swient who lives in Hinesville.

Officers say this was a targeted shooting but there haven’t been any arrests in the case and police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Hinesville Police at (912) 368-8211.

