Jamie’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-05-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Watching the sea breeze and storm development from the west this afternoon. These storms will develop fairly quickly but with some time to kinda see what’s going on in the skies before you get soaked. These storms could dump as much as two inches in one city/community and produce 50mph wind guest this afternoon. It’s hot and muggy and one notable spot is St Simons that has a heat index of 114°!

Overnight: Storminess will be slow to wane overnight given the warm/moist and unstable conditions in place. At least isolated showers/tstms will persist into the early morning hours Thursday. Lows will range from lower 70s well inland to around 80 at the beaches.

There’s a stationary front near Atlanta and Columbia. There’s high pressure to our south, and we’re, “Stuck in the Middle with You.” Add the sea breeze and we’ll have unsettled weather through the weekend.

Thursday: 77/94, morning showers and storms possible especially east of I-95; 50% chance of afternoon heavy rainstorms.

Friday: 76/96 with a 40% chance of afternoon rainstorms.

The weekend will be hot and muggy with afternoon temps peaking near 94° and heat indices from 100°-108°. Saturday storm chances are slightly higher and a little more widespread than Sunday when making outdoor plans.

MARINE: This afternoon...S winds 5-10kt, seas 2 ft. Tonight...SW winds 10 kt, seas 2 ft, showers and storms likely. Thursday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 2 ft, some storms possible at sunrise, a break, then showers and storms likely in the late afternoon. Friday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, a chance of showers and tstms.

