More summertime storms possible today!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and a light westerly breeze.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures warming to the low 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon heat index values will be in the lower triple digits all afternoon long. The chance to cool down comes from afternoon showers and storms. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind being the main severe threat. Heavy rain could also lead to isolated flooding. The best chance of rain will be near I-95 as the sea breeze gets going.

The end of the week also looks quite unsettled with showers and storms during the midafternoon to evening hours. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s away from where showers and storms develop. Rain could be around Friday evening, keep that in mind while making plans!

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs near 90 degrees. A weak front will approach Saturday into Sunday, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, the coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday looks slightly less than the next few days, but we will for sure still have afternoon showers and storms around with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Dylan Tuesday Forecast