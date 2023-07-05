More summertime storms possible today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and a light westerly breeze.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures warming to the low 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon heat index values will be in the lower triple digits all afternoon long. The chance to cool down comes from afternoon showers and storms. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind being the main severe threat. Heavy rain could also lead to isolated flooding. The best chance of rain will be near I-95 as the sea breeze gets going.

Afternoon showers and storms are likely over the next few days. At least it won't be quite as hot out! pic.twitter.com/ElpP1dtWWR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 5, 2023

The end of the week also looks quite unsettled with showers and storms during the midafternoon to evening hours. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s away from where showers and storms develop. Rain could be around Friday evening, keep that in mind while making plans!

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs near 90 degrees. A weak front will approach Saturday into Sunday, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, the coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday looks slightly less than the next few days, but we will for sure still have afternoon showers and storms around with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

