‘The non-communication is the biggest problem:’ Patients frustrated with SouthCoast Health as appointments are canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SouthCoast Health’s phone service has been down for at least two weeks and several patients tell WTOC they have had appointments canceled recently.

WTOC has tried several different avenues to find out what is causing their services to be offline, but have had no luck getting an answer from SouthCoast. Kelly Brooks, who has been going to SouthCoast since she was a little girl, says she is also getting no information and that lack of transparency is frustrating.

“The non-communication is the biggest problem.”

Kelly Brooks was expecting to see her doctor a few weeks ago.

“They called and told me they would have to cancel the appointment and they could not reschedule it because they did not know when they would be back up running.”

When you head to their website, a message pops up. It says their phone lines are temporarily down and the best way to reach a representative is through the patient portal. Brooks says she did just that.

“I did get a message back from the office portal that basically told me that I had to contact my doctor for other arrangements and when I tried to go on the website to do that my doctor was not even listed.”

So with all these hurdles to jump, many patients like Brooks tell us they are wondering “what exactly is going on?”

Brooks says she has not heard anything from SouthCoast about her situation. She says it is making her feel insecure about her medical records and relationship with SouthCoast.

“You have a history with these people that have worked there forever, and nobody will tell you anything. The non-communication is the worst thing. If there’s a problem just tell me there’s a problem.”

WTOC will keep you updated if and when we hear from officials at SouthCoast about what is going on.

An employee there said they are still taking some appointments.

