Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

President Joe Biden to visit Midlands on Thursday

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be traveling to West Columbia Thursday.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at Flex LTD. a supply chain and manufacturing solutions company.

Biden will travel to South Carolina on Thursday, almost a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Marine Corps graduates in Parris Island.

Republican presidential hopefuls have visited the state for weeks with the most recent being former president Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally in Pickens on Saturday.

Other Republican hopefuls, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have all made stops in South Carolina in recent months setting the state up to become a battleground in a crowded Republican field.

South Carolina also factors to be an important state for Democrats.

In February, Democrats approved a reordering of its 2024 presidential primary by replacing Iowa with South Carolina.

Biden won the South Carolina Democratic Primary in 2020 after dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second-place finish in Nevada.

The shake-up is meant to empower Black and other minority voters.

Details and the location of Biden’s visit have not been released.

No other details of the trip were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
David Wilson
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say

Latest News

Fireworks in a Glass
Summer Science: Fireworks in a Glass
Travel
Around 50 million Americans traveling after Fourth of July holiday
Savannah’s River Street sees crowds for 4th of July fireworks
THE News at 11
Savannah’s River Street sees crowds for 4th of July fireworks
THE News at 11
Visitors, residents attend Harbourfest on Hilton Head Island for the 4th of July