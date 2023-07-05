Savannah’s River Street sees crowds for 4th of July fireworks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many celebrated the 4th of July at the biggest celebration in our area - Savannah’s River Street.

While Tuesday was the big day, some organizations have been planning celebrations for the past three months, others, the past year.

“It’s been a very busy time for all of our hotels, restaurants, retail stores, we’ve been greeting independence weekend guests all weekend so we’re on day five, it’s been a great time down here,” said Julie Musselman, the executive director for Savannah’s Waterfront.

Visitors from all around have been enjoying what the banks of the Savannah River have to offer.

“For me, I’m loving the scenery, just with all the ports and diversities out here. I would say the people and the water,” said Tyranisha William and Julius Saunders, who are visiting Savannah.

River Street has even more room to enjoy the fireworks, and Savannah’s Waterfront Association is making sure Tuesday night’s show was able to reach the new developments.

“Our street is longer now, with the advent of Plant Riverside District and the Eastern Wharf, we shoot it from the middle so everybody can see,” said Musselman.

This was done by launching fireworks by a barge that floated in the Savannah River. The barge was tested during New Year’s Eve, and Tuesday night, it went all-out.

“It involves multiple layers of approvals, of Coast Guard and of course the ports, but we’ve got it all together,” said Musselman.

You can watch the full fireworks show below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.