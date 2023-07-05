Summer Science: Fireworks in a Glass

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this Summer Science experiment Kayla and Mackenzie from Effingham College and Career Academy walk us through how to make ‘Fireworks in a Glass.’

This experiment is a demonstration of density, which is the measurement of how tightly a material is packed together.

MATERIALS:

- Liquid Food Coloring

- Warm Water

- Vegetable Oil

- A clear glass or jar

STEP ONE:

- Fill ¾ of the jar or glass with warm water

STEP TWO:

- Add about half an inch of oil and let it settle

STEP THREE:

- Drop food coloring in and wait for the magic to happen!

SCIENCE BEHIND IT:

- Oil has a lower density than water because its molecules are bigger and therefore can’t pack as tightly together. Because of this, the oil floats on water.

- The food coloring forms drops in the oil because most food coloring is water based. Because the food coloring is denser than the oil, it will drop down from the oil into the water creating the ‘firework’ effect.

