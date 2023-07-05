Tourism brings in billions to Hilton Head Island during summer months, officials say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Each year, tourism brings in billions of dollars to Hilton Head Island’s economy.

The summer months bring in a significant amount of the money, and holidays like the Fourth of July seem to help out as well.

Owners of small businesses say that the fourth of July season is one of the busiest times of the year.

Officials from the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce say the summer months play a major part in the 3 billion tourism industry.

“July Fourth weekend traditionally is one of the busiest weekends of the year is no exception, definitely a sold out weekend for the island, cash registers were ringing everywhere, and people enjoying the beach,” Charlie Clark, Vice President of Communications said.

Cash registers were indeed ringing at Hilton Head small businesses. For example, Jennifer Megliore’s ArtWare, which sells all kinds Lowcountry artist-made souvenirs and trinkets.

“The week of the 4th of July is the insanity that we all hope for on Hilton Head Island. It drives our economy, It gets us through the quiet months of the winter, too. Shelter Cove Town Center has never been busier than this past week,” Owner of ArtWare Jennifer Megliore said.

Overall, summer tourism is a key player in Hilton Head’s economy, and the chamber of commerce says that although visitation to the island is similar to what it was last year, people are still opening their wallets.

“We’re seeing that summer tourism is actually about flat with last year, maybe even a little bit down in terms of occupancy rates. But the important thing to note is people are paying for those rooms as they were for last year. So that’s good news,” Clark says.

And while people will visit Hilton Head Island all summer long, the impact of the past few days won’t be forgotten.

“The Fourth of July is definitely the apex of our summer, everybody gets so excited to dress up in red, white and blue, slice open a watermelon, and celebrate America,” Megliore said.

Jennifer says that her shop will be riding this wave of business for a long time.

