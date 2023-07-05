Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
David Wilson
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Jennifer and Tim Kohl poses for a photo in their front yard with the American flag and a thin...
Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Travel
Around 50 million Americans traveling after Fourth of July holiday
Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Virginia home by herself. She says...
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak