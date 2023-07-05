Visitors, residents attend Harbourfest on Hilton Head Island for the 4th of July

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It was a full house at Harbourfest on Hilton Head Island as people came out for kids games, live music, and of course to watch the firework display over the marina.

Performer Shannon Tanner says he has been performing at the cove’s 4th of July event for 34 years and each year brings something new, exciting and heartwarming.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of people’s vacation memories after 34 years like I just signed a couple of hats and the mom was in her 40s and she had a hat sign and then she had a little baby for the first time to sign and I sign of new message every year so that was kind of neat.”

Although people are enjoying the animals balloons, life music, and the food, there is one thing that keeps people coming back year after year.

“Fireworks,” said many visitors.

“Oh they double up fireworks on the 4th of July, triple up I’m not sure but it’s a much bigger show and longer show.”

According for Celia Balfour who works at one of the shops here, each year the local businesses team up to go all out.

“All the local businesses pull together to put on fireworks all through the shelter cove.”

For the folks here at Hilton head the day started with some and ended with a bang.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.