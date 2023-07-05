Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County man will stay in jail after police say he drugged the drinks of multiple people at local bars.

57-year-old John Yonkosky was arrested on June 22.

Yonkoksy was denied bond in court Wednesday.

According to the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics team, local law enforcement got multiple complaints of people believing they were drugged after visiting local bars.

This launched an investigation which eventually landed an undercover officer in the hospital after drinking a drugged beverage, investigators say.

Police arrested Yonkosky last month and he faces multiple charges including reckless conduct, distribution of a controlled substance, sexual battery, and criminal attempt to commit rape.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jesup Police Department or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

