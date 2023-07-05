Sky Cams
Woman fighting to keep property on St. Helena Island

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. HELENA ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Another fight for property on St. Helena Island.

People with the Gullah Geechee Group held a news conference Tuesday to raise support for Inez Miller.

Miller says the county is threatening to evict her over a tax bill they say they never got.

She says her mother has been paying taxes on the house for years, but now that her father has passed, a developer is trying to get her family’s land.

“She has now officially filed with the probate court to have the title of this land changed from her father to her. Now, we’ve got two other people. They wait ten years and one minute, they’re too late. They have to go to court, they have to do this and that, but she just lost her dad last year, so theoretically, she has years to do this. Meanwhile, this man has filed a suit to evict her. We were told by the probate court, they will just sit on her bonafide application to have the title changed until her lawyer resolves the issue because right now, it’s showing up in his name, so we have a lot to do and little time to do it.

The group is calling for any other Gullah Geechee people in similar situations to come forward so they can help unify the community against developers.

You can contact the group by going to their website.

