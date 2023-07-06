Sky Cams
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah

Clint Eastwood in Savannah(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - He’s Savannah’s latest visitor that everyone has been talking about.

Awarding winning actor and director Clint Eastwood is in the Hostess City working on a movie. When he’s not filming, Eastwood has been spotted at several local businesses.

Imagine you’re enjoying an Italian dinner when suddenly Clint Eastwood walks in. That was the reality for several diners here at La Scala restaurant recently.

The manager says the actor and his crew filmed at the restaurant last Thursday and came back for dinner the next night.

She says he had lobster ravioli and short rib pappardelle.

“He was just very quiet, very sweet, very humble. Every once in a while, he would throw out a really funny joke that no one expected, and it was hilarious,” said Elena Hugley, the manager of La Scala Ristorante.

According to Bill Marinella, who is helping to cast extra for the movie, the actor is here working on a film called “Juror #2″ about a high-profile murder trial.

He says so far, they’ve cast several locals to be in the film.

Marinella notes that Eastwood has been in Savannah before during his time directing Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

“Here’s this guy that’s a legendary producer, director, writer, and he’s here in town making his movies. It’s just overwhelming to think about,” said Marinella.

Marinella says filming is expected to continue over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

