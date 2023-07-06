Sky Cams
Another suspect in custody connected to 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton teen

D’won “DJ” Fields, Jr.
D'won "DJ" Fields, Jr.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another Lowcountry teenager in 2021.

D’won Fields Jr. was shot and killed in Bluffton, S.C. in March 2021.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Thursday, July 6, that an 18-year-old had been arrested and would be facing a murder charge. According to the solicitor’s office, the suspect is 18 now, but was 15 at the time of the shooting. This means that the suspect is currently in the juvenile court system.

The solicitor’s office said it will ask the court to move the trial so the suspect can be tried as an adult. The charges would be murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two assault charges.

Another person, Jimmie Green, pled guilty to the shooting that killed Fields. Green was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

You can watch a replay of the news conference with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office below:

Solicitor's News Conference in Beaufort County

#WATCH: The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office is holding a news conference to announce a "significant update" in a murder case in Beaufort County.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Thursday, July 6, 2023

