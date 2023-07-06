Sky Cams
Children’s Art Museum opening at the Jepson Center

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re wondering what it looks like inside the new Children’s Art Museum at the Jepson Center, it’s easy to say it’s interactive and there are activities for kids of all ages to get into.

A creation more than a year in the making.

The museum takes kids through French-originated art. It starts with an impressionism art style and makes its way to a digital replica of Claude Monet’s garden.

And in the middle there are hands on activities for toddlers.

Telfair CEO and Mayor Van Johnson agree this is a place get children and their families excited about art.

“Forward, now walk backwards.”

and even inspire young artists right here in our community.

“It creates opportunities for reflection, for creative interaction, for quiet meditation even in an environment that is welcoming, friendly and interactive. The idea is to foster conversation, foster creative processes, to foster learning for people of all ages,” said Benjamin Simons, the CEO of the Telfair Museum.

The museum will be open to everyone starting this Saturday.

