City of Hinesville could raise hotel/motel tax by 3%

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A hotel room in Hinesville could soon cost more as the City of Hinesville eyes an increase to their hotel/motel tax.

Hinesville City officials say raising the hotel-motel tax would help visitors pay for priorities in the city that includes things like building a new convention center.

Visitors to Hinesville could soon be paying a tax on their hotel rooms that’s 3% more than it is currently.

Hinesville City Council is eyeing raising the rate from 5% to 8%.

“The presence of tourism helps our local economy in so many ways. It gives us exposure, it increases sales tax revenue, in addition to hotel-motel, people would also be paying sales tax,” said Chief Financial Officer Kim Ryon.

According to Hinesville’s Chief Financial Officer Kim Ryon, the city brought in $251,000 in hotel tax revenue in the past year at a 5% rate. If that were increased to 8%, the city would have collected $402,000.

If City Council votes to pass the increase, half of the additional funds would go toward promotions to bring in tourists, conventions, and trade shows. The other half would go toward building tourism infrastructure, like a new convention center.

“Specifically for Liberty County, we’ve been really needing to build an event center. All the municipalities in the county have spoken about how much we need an event center.”

In order to increase the tax rate, city council must draft and pass a city ordinance which officials say they’re in the process of doing.

If the increase is passed this month, it could take effect as early as September.

