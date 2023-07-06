Clovers lose hard-fought match to Stars, 1-0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Clovers battled hard for 90 minutes plus, but ultimately fell to the Michigan Sars 1-0 on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Hunter Olson’s first half goal was the difference for Michigan. The Clovers had chances, but were unable to convert multiple scoring opportunities.

The Clovers are now 1-2-7 this season and next host Flower City Union on July 17th at 7:00 PM.

