Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 07-06-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First thing I hear when I walk in the building is, “Ertle, it’s hot!” So hear me out. We do have slightly drier air today and some cities’ dewpoints are just in the upper 60s like Savannah, Jesup, and Statesboro. However, Beaufort and Alma have 74° dewpoints. A slight wind shift out of the northwest is helping that and helping suppress storm development. Isolated storm chances through the rest of the afternoon leading into your 8:35pm sunset with a temperature of 88°.

An inland trough will persist through the end of the week. There will be a weak cold front approaching from the north this weekend then hang out in the southeast through the middle of next week.

Daybreak Friday: mostly sunny, 76° and dry with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms high 95° may feel like 102°.

Saturday the atmosphere will be a little more saturated and we bump the rain chances up to 60% with those locally heavy downpours, easily picking up 1-2″ of rain perhaps even 3″ for a few of us. Highs in the low 90s.

Highs will then return to the mid 90s for Sunday with a little less storm coverage and more outside time before the storms develop slightly later in the day.

Again with a stalled out front to our north and high pressure in the Gulf, we start next work week with higher end rain chances at 50%, and highs in the low 90s, perhaps even slightly below average. Average high this time of year is 92°, so when I say slightly I mean 90°.

MARINE: Thursday afternoon...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S, seas 1 to 2 ft. Tonight...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a slight chance of showers and storms. Friday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 ft, chance of showers and storms.

