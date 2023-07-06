New water conservation plan in place for the city of Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Hinesville has now adopted a new water conservation agreement.

The city’s engineer says it’ll help them plan for years of growth to come.

Water – it’s something everyone needs – and now the city is updating their water conservation plan for the first time since the 1990s. Now, it will factor in the additional water intake from a jointly-operated well in Long County.

Hinesville City Engineer Paul Simonton says the city has several mechanisms in place to ensure proper water use – like a rate structure that encourages using less water, a recycle/reuse water strategy involving a wastewater treatment plant at Fort Stewart, and state-regulated plumbing ordinances.

Simonton says changes to the city’s water plans and infrastructure were necessary due to the city’s growth.

“If we conserve, we don’t have to expand our withdrawals quite so much. It’s a marriage of all of those things together to try to be able to meet the demands of the customer and continue the growth of the future,” said Simonton.

Simonton says the new agreement will be submitted to the state, where it’ll be considered as part of their application to operate a joint well with Long County.

