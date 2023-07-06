Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police to give update on missing 2-year-old Michigan girl

By WILX News 10 staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Authorities will give an update Wednesday night regarding the disappearance of a 2-year-old girl from Lansing, Michigan.

The Lansing Police Department’s press conference is expected to start at 10 p.m.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued for Smith.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe Trice stole the woman’s car and fled with Wynter, who was not at the home Sunday night. Wynter was not found in the car when Trice was arrested Monday.

Authorities have been searching for the 2-year-old for several days, using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties. A $25,000 reward for information was offered by the FBI.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Man dies after shooting at Jefferson, Duffy in Savannah
David Wilson
Man wanted on murder charge in New York arrested in Statesboro
Multiple agencies are investigating Sunday night's officer involved shooting.
One man dead after shooting at officers during traffic stop on I-16, police say

Latest News

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training
1 man injured in shooting on Fellwood Dr. in Savannah
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there