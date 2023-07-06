Statesboro’s annual Back to School Bash happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year is right around the corner. In Statesboro, lots of groups have pulled together to get supplies to students.

Organizers of this school supply giveaway say they’re been working on this “back to school” project since before the end of the last school year.

The annual Back to School Bash started five years ago. Organizers say it’s about helping families who continue to struggle from the layoffs of the pandemic to the recent jump in prices for everything.

“Notebooks that were two for a dollar are now a dollar each. You’ve got binders that were $1.99 that are now $3.29,” said Jonathan Aaron, with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Close to 20 fraternities, sororities, and other groups combine their efforts and resources to impact as many families as possible.

We get to come together as one and bring all our bases together and, in turn, help the whole community.

In addition to the bags, they’ll have food, a D.J. and more.

They’ll be here Saturday morning at the Boys and Girls Club on Denmark Street.

