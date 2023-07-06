Statesboro’s summer concert series continues Thursday night

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro’s first-ever summer concert series is gearing up for another concert on East Main Street.

The third concert of the summer is Thursday night and city leaders say this has been a hit so far.

The City of Statesboro is hosting four concerts and street parties over the summer. They’re inviting people to bring their chairs, bring a picnic, or get food from the vendors that line East Main Street. It’s all designed to appeal to folks from Statesboro or beyond and offer them a look downtown that they might have never seen.

“People tend to only visit downtown on the weekend hours so by doing this on Thursday nights we thought this would be a great way to get more people into our central downtown area,” said Layne Phillips, with the City of Statesboro.

Despite the temperatures, they’re expecting the largest crowd so far Thursday night. That’s because they’re featuring the world famous Swinging Medallions.

East Main is already closed. The food trucks will open at 5 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 6 p.m.

