Thursday forecast: Hot with a few afternoon storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday starts out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a light westerly breeze.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures warming near 90 degrees by lunchtime. Afternoon heat index values will be in the lower triple digits. The chance to cool down comes from afternoon showers and storms.

Storms won't be as widespread this afternoon, but there will still be a few of them out there! pic.twitter.com/DMjf8Scc5G — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 6, 2023

Thankfully, our overall severe threat is lower than yesterday. Isolated heavy downpours are still possible The coverage of rain looks less than what we saw yesterday.

The end of the week also looks quite unsettled with showers and storms during the midafternoon to evening hours. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s away from where showers and storms develop. Heat index values will top out near 105 degrees. Rain could be around Friday evening, keep that in mind while making plans!

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front will be in the area heading into next week, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, the coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday continues to be great, as our trend of afternoon showers and storms continues. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

