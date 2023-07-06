Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thursday forecast: Hot with a few afternoon storms

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday starts out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a light westerly breeze.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures warming near 90 degrees by lunchtime. Afternoon heat index values will be in the lower triple digits. The chance to cool down comes from afternoon showers and storms.

Thankfully, our overall severe threat is lower than yesterday. Isolated heavy downpours are still possible The coverage of rain looks less than what we saw yesterday.

The end of the week also looks quite unsettled with showers and storms during the midafternoon to evening hours. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s away from where showers and storms develop. Heat index values will top out near 105 degrees. Rain could be around Friday evening, keep that in mind while making plans!

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front will be in the area heading into next week, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Looking ahead to next week, the coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday continues to be great, as our trend of afternoon showers and storms continues. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man injured in shooting on Fellwood Dr. in Savannah
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
3 people arrested after June homicide at Westlake Apartments
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Jamie’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-05-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
More summertime storms possible today!
Andrew's Wednesday noon forecast 7.5