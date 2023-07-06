Two Savannah neighborhoods asking for expansion of Hotel Development Overlay District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future hotel construction in two Savannah neighborhoods may soon be blocked.

Victorian and Thomas Square neighborhood association members say they’re asking the Metropolitan Planning Commission for an expansion of the city’s Hotel Development Overlay District.

That move could prevent new hotel construction in those areas.

“We’re not anti-hotel, but we are pro-resident,” said Ryan Madson.

Ryan Madson is a Victorian Neighborhood Association member.

He worries that new hotels here would drive up commercial lease prices...pushing out local businesses.

Instead, he says many of the large parcels here should be used for mixed-use developments and multifamily housing.

“We would like to make it a little bit harder for hotel developers to come into the neighborhood. So the overlay would prohibit new hotels from coming in the neighborhood without going through a more rigorous public process to get their properties rezoned.”

Right now, the overlay covers areas between the Savannah River and Gwinnett Street.

New hotels are not allowed in the pink area.

If the neighborhood associations get their way, the district would expand the pink area south to Victory Drive...that would include the Victorian and Streetcar Districts.

Ultimately, city council would get the final say following MPC approval.

During his weekly news conference, Mayor Van Johnson says he’ll wait to see how the process plays out.

”There are a lot of stakeholders. I wish they’ll take the time to communicate with all those stakeholders before it comes to us. But we’ll let that process play out,” said Mayor Johnson.

Back in the Victorian District, Madson says there’s support here for an expansion.

“I don’t want us to pass a tipping point where the Victorian neighborhood becomes a place of consumption by the tourist industry at the expense of local quality of life and the interests of residents and small businesses.”

That MPC hearing on the potential expansion is set for July 11th.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.