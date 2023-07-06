Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two suspects indicted for Savannah shooting that killed 17-year-old

(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men will stand trial for the murder of a 17-year-old in Savannah last September.

J.T. DeLoach and Johnathan Abdullah were both indicted on murder charges this week. Those are connected to the 2022 shooting death of Devion Bates-Carrington.

The pair also face gun charges. Abdullah alone faces an additional charge of having marijuana with intent to distribute.

The court document accuses the men of bringing a gun to a sale of marijuana. The indictment says there was a fight during the transaction that led to the shooting of Bates-Carrington.

WTOC will let you know when this case heads to trial.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
1 man injured in shooting on Fellwood Dr. in Savannah
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
SouthCoast Health
‘The non-communication is the biggest problem:’ Patients frustrated with SouthCoast Health as appointments are canceled

Latest News

THE News at 4
Statesboro’s summer concert series continues Thursday night
Children's Art Museum
Children’s Art Museum opening at the Jepson Center
Statesboro's back to school bash
Statesboro’s annual Back to School Bash happening Saturday
D’won “DJ” Fields, Jr.
Another suspect in custody connected to 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton teen