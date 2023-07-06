Two suspects indicted for Savannah shooting that killed 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men will stand trial for the murder of a 17-year-old in Savannah last September.

J.T. DeLoach and Johnathan Abdullah were both indicted on murder charges this week. Those are connected to the 2022 shooting death of Devion Bates-Carrington.

The pair also face gun charges. Abdullah alone faces an additional charge of having marijuana with intent to distribute.

The court document accuses the men of bringing a gun to a sale of marijuana. The indictment says there was a fight during the transaction that led to the shooting of Bates-Carrington.

WTOC will let you know when this case heads to trial.

