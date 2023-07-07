Sky Cams
Coastal Conservation Association to create 20th artificial reef

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC. (WTOC) - The Coastal Conservation Association is hoping to help some wildlife with a new addition to their environment.

The group will be sinking a boat to create their 20th artificial reef in Port Royal Sound.

Executive Director Scott Whitaker says these additions to the natural environment are meant to help not just sea creatures, but residents of the state as well.

“Artificial reefs play a vital role in South Carolina’s marine resources. We’ve got such a lack of ‘hard bottom’ as it’s known to local anglers and divers that the creation of these artificial reefs really enhance all of our marine resources. They play a tremendous role in enhancing South Carolina’s marine resources,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker says they’ll be sinking the ship in the morning over a designated spot in the sound.

