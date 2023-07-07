Deputies investigating shooting in north Bryan County
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened in north Bryan County early Friday morning.
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 12:12 a.m. Friday to the area of Old Cuyler Road for a disturbance.
During the investigation, an individual was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation.
