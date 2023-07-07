Dixie Boys World Series kicks off Friday night in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Around 250 baseball players from 16 teams across South Carolina will take the field in Bluffton this weekend to compete for a shot at the Dixie Boys World Series.

Players are coming from as far away as Clemson. Tournament winners, playing to earn another shot at greatness.

“Winners of the tournament go on to the World Series the Dixie Boys World Series is in Virginia and the Dixie Junior Boys World Series is in Alabama, so if they win from here at the end of the month, they’ll each go to those places and represent the state of South Carolina,” said Shannon Lope, the South Carolina state director for Dixie Boys Baseball.

Beaufort County’s all-star team has players from across Beaufort County, including Bluffton and Hilton Head.

“I know what I have on our team, and I know that if they play the way that I’ve seen them play, then we have a chance,” said Alex Hunt, the Dixie Junior Boys Baseball Coach.

Hunt knows that in baseball, anything can happen.

“Anyone can win. Baseball is baseball. Everyone’s got a chance, you got to throw the ball over the plate every single time or else, you know, you’re not going to win.”

To Hunt, coaching brings a joy that is like no other.

“Whenever they do something successful, and they do something they’ve never done before. You know, whenever they’re happy, whenever they get excited about something, it’s just a rewarding feeling seeing them succeed.”

The tournament starts at 7 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park and will go until Thursday.

Beaufort County will also be hosting next year’s Dixie Boys Baseball World Series.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.