Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school

Joshua Mills
Joshua Mills
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family is still looking for answers more than a year after their loved one was found dead near a middle school in Savannah.

The family of Joshua Mills said they are still looking for closure.

Mills was found dead by the Board of Education Police at Myers Middle School in April 2022. Weeks later, his death was ruled a homicide.

Over a year later, his family still doesn’t know exactly what happened to him, which they say has made their pain even worse.

“It makes me angry. Really angry. Really hurt,” said Suzanne Griner, a cousin of Mills.

Griner, who said she was close to Mills, said that she was in shock when she first found out about Mills’ death. But when she had time to process it, she said she didn’t believe that it was a random incident.

“When we found out it was a homicide, that wasn’t shocking. We all knew that. We just didn’t know the details, specifics,” Griner said.

But since Mills’ death was ruled a homicide, Griner said answers have been few and far between. That pain, deepening as this week, what would’ve been Mills’ 30th birthday passed without him here.

“Instead of celebrating today, celebrating a milestone, his family is probably going to go to the cemetery and lay out flowers and lay out balloons. And every single year, that’s what his son will be doing on his daddy’s birthday,” Griner said. WTOC did reach out to the Savannah Police Department for any updates in Mills’ case. We have not heard back yet.

