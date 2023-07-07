Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former Effingham Co. baseball coach suing school district for hostile work environment

(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the Effingham school district and board members.

Shane Ramsey is suing the district for creating a hostile work environment after he said he reported a racial incident in the locker room.

Ramsey worked as a teacher and baseball coach for the school district for about three years before he says he was forced to resign because of the hostile work environment.

In his lawsuit, he says he noticed a racial slur displayed in the locker room in November 2022.

He says he held team meetings to express his disapproval and reported it to administrators, saying he would dismiss whichever students were responsible from the team.

The lawsuit says administrators criticized Ramsey’s reaction and said they would handle the investigation.

According to the court documents, the administrators retaliated against Ramsey when a parent became aware of the incident less than a month later, harrassing him and accusing him of misappropriation of school funds.

He says after repeated harassments from the principal and superintendent, he felt he had no choice but to resign.

The school system sent this statement to WTOC this evening, saying quote -- “The District denies any wrongdoing and a response to the allegations will be filed in accordance with the rules and procedures of the court.”

This lawsuit was filed in Effingham County court and follows a separate lawsuit three students filed against the school district in federal court.

Previous Stories >>>

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
1 man injured in shooting on Fellwood Dr. in Savannah
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
SouthCoast Health
‘The non-communication is the biggest problem:’ Patients frustrated with SouthCoast Health as appointments are canceled

Latest News

Savannah Police Department
Savannah Police Department relaunching Explorer Program
THE News at 7
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Another suspect in custody connected to 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton teen